The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, is in Borno state along with other service chiefs in line with the directive by the Acting president that they re-locate to the state.

The service chiefs arrived in Maiduguri, earlier this Tuesday in compliance with

last week’s directive to move back to the Command Centre Borno State.

Apart from Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, also in Maiduguri are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and other top military officers.

The military chiefs are currently in a closed door meeting at the headquarters of the Theatre Command to review the activities of Operation Lafiya Dole

The relocation order was the outcome of a meeting with the acting president after the recent attack on an oil exploration team and security operatives between Magumeri and Gubio Local Government Areas of Borno State.