Internal Democracy: IPAC urges FG to restore subvention to Political parties
Internal Democracy: IPAC urges FG to restore subvention to Political parties

Image result for Nigerian political partiesPolitical parties leaders in Nigeria have urged government to resume the disbursement of government subvention to political parties to prevent rich and influential individuals from hijacking parties.

They made the call at an Inter-Party Advisory Council summit in Abuja, where they asked the National Assembly to restore government funding of political parties.

TVC News Sumner Sambo reports that Political parties present at the summit deliberated how to achieve internal democracy and how the organizations can run free and fair primaries without imposition of candidates.

Politicians and civil society groups advocate respect for the constitution of various political parties by members and leadership of such parties.

But the political parties are quick to point that the quickest way to restore internal democracy and prevent crisis that emanates from imposition of candidates by godfathers is through direct funding of parties by the Federal Government.

The Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, IPAC, which is made up of all political parties in the country, says that if Nigerians want quality leaders, they must prevent the hijacking of parties by rich and powerful individuals who impose candidates.

