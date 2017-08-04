Home Business Irish PM calls for ‘unique solutions’ to UK-EU ties
Irish PM calls for ‘unique solutions’ to UK-EU ties
Business
Europe
International
0

Irish PM calls for ‘unique solutions’ to UK-EU ties

0
0
IrishPM-Taoiseach-Leo-Varadkar-tvcnews
now viewing

Irish PM calls for ‘unique solutions’ to UK-EU ties

U.S.-Jobs-TVCNews
now playing

Strong U.S. jobs report seen in July; wages likely rose

buhari-phone-call
now playing

President Buhari calls Governor Aregbesola over mother's death

Explosion-TVCNews
now playing

JUST IN : Loud explosions rock Borno's Maiduguri

Abubakar-Shekau-tvcnews
now playing

Deadline to capture Shekau remains sacrosanct - Army spokesman, Usman

Neymar-PSG-Confirmed-TVCNews
now playing

PSG confirm signing of five-year contract with Neymar

Image result for Irish PM calls for 'unique solutions' to UK-EU tiesIrish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Friday called for “unique solutions” to relations between Britain and the European Union after Brexit, including a possible bilateral customs union between Britain and the EU and an alternative to the European Court of Justice to oversee any deal.

Ireland, which after Brexit will have the EU’s only land border with the United Kingdom, is widely seen as the EU country most exposed to the fall-out from Brexit.

Speaking during his first visit to Northern Ireland since his appointment as prime minister in June, Varadkar said Britain and the EU would need “unique solutions” if we are to avoid a damaging breakdown in trade.

“Perhaps there can be an EU-UK customs union. After all, we have one with Turkey. Surely we can have one with the United Kingdom?” Varadkar said in a speech at Queen’s University in Belfast.

Varadkar said it was not yet clear if enough progress had been made by a summit in October to move on to talks about a free trade deal.

He said one question was whether it would be possible to find an alternative to the European Court of Justice to oversee any future deal between Britain and the EU.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
U.S.-Jobs-TVCNews

Strong U.S. jobs report seen in July; wages likely rose

TVCN 0
Shinzo-Abe-tvcnews

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe opts for safe hands over faces

TVCN 0

Australia lowers Aviation threat level to “possible”

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close