Home Business IYC issues 90-day ultimatum to Oil Companies to relocate headquarters
IYC issues 90-day ultimatum to Oil Companies to relocate headquarters
Business
News
Nigeria
0

IYC issues 90-day ultimatum to Oil Companies to relocate headquarters

0
0
The-Ijaw-Youth-Council-World-Wide-IYC-_
now viewing

IYC issues 90-day ultimatum to Oil Companies to relocate headquarters

Credit Bureau Operators seek more access to funds

Adebayo-Shittu -ICT
now playing

F.G to leverage on ICT to improve economy - Minister

Boko Haram -TVC- Adamawa
now playing

Boko Haram attacks Adamawa, razes 40 houses

Ribadu Osinbajo TVC
now playing

Buhari's health: Ribadu, others urge Osinbajo to stay focused

Airforce -TVC
now playing

Five Mushshak Aircraft inducted into Nigerian Airforce

Image result for IYC issues 90-day ultimatum to Oil Companies to relocate to Niger DeltaThe Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has issued a 90 day ultimatum to International Oil Companies operating in the Niger Delta to relocate their administrative offices to oil producing states of the region.

According to IYC,  the ultimatum  commenced since July 12, 2017.

TVC’s Ovieteme George reports that the IYC also took a firm stand on devolution of powers and resource control.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s visit to the Niger Delta came with much hope and expectation of better fortunes for the people of the region.

Seven months after the fact finding mission not much has been heard or seen in an area clamouring for development, even at a time of debate on Constitution amendment.

Decrying the presence of the military in some communities, the Ijaw Youth Council proffers what it calls one of the solutions to the crisis plaguing the Niger Delta, and called for an end to the perceived persecution of Edmund Ebiware, the Okah brothers and Tompolo.

The IYC has a message for the International Oil Companies.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Credit Bureau Operators seek more access to funds

TVCN 0
Adebayo-Shittu -ICT

F.G to leverage on ICT to improve economy – Minister

TVCN 0
Boko Haram -TVC- Adamawa

Boko Haram attacks Adamawa, razes 40 houses

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close