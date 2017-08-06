The Ijaw Youth Council wants the federal government to compel military formations stationed in the Niger Delta to always exude professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking at an event in Odi, Bayelsa State, its President Oweilaemi Pereotubo frowns at communal clashes in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, and calls on the military to step up security for lasting peace to return to the area.