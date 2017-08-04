Home Asia Japanese PM Shinzo Abe opts for safe hands over faces
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe opts for safe hands over faces
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe opts for safe hands over faces

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe opts for safe hands over faces

Image result for Japanese PM Shinzo Abe opts for safe hands over facesJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, troubled with scandals and falling support, opted almost entirely for safe hands over fresh faces in a Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday .

Many ministers are being reappointed, such as Finance Minister Taro Aso, or are taking up posts they have held before. One of the few exceptions is new Foreign Minister Taro Kono, who is known for both his willingness to criticize the ruling party and a frankness unusual for a Japanese politician.

Abe had until recently been seen as likely to win a third term as head of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party before the scandal rocked his government.

