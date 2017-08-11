Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected eighteen delegates that will represent the state at the party’s Special National Non-elective convention slated for August the 12th.

TVC’s Ayodeji Moradeyo who monitored the PDP local government Congress in Akure-South and North Council areas, reports that the exercise was peaceful.

The party seems to have overcome the crisis that erupted during the governorship election in the state, as the PDP local government Congress to choose delegates for the Special National Non-Elective convention took place in a peaceful atmosphere.

Our crew observed that the process was devoid of crisis in Akure south and North local government areas of the state.

In Akure South Local government area, the PDP governorship candidate in the 2016 election, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) scored 48 votes to beat Honourable Olu Eleko who polled two and Niyi Deli, one vote.

Some party chieftains commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise and appealed to PDP members to work together to rebuild the party ahead the 2019 general election.

Eighteen delegates emerged from the Congress to represent the state at the party’s Special National Non-elective convention slated for August 12