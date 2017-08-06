Home News Kano APC elects new chairman, Abdullahi Abbas
Image result for Kano APC elects new chairman, Abdullahi AbbasAbdullahi Abbas has emerged the new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC in Kano State, Northwest Nigeria.

His emergence came up after the APC Consensus Congress converged to elect new leaders of the party to fill fifteen vacant positions.

He was elected by the delegates with more than two thousand votes.

Other key positions, such as the deputy chairman and thirteen others, were won by the candidates without opposition.

The new party leaders of the APC in Kano, were sworn in after the announcement of the results.

