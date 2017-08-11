Katsina govt holds workshop on overview of nutrition status

More than two hundred and seventy eight thousand are suffering from severe acute Malnutrition across Katsina state, with only nine out of the thirty four local government areas of the state having facilities to address the challenge.

Added to this grim reality is the fact that there is no Social Safety Protection Programme such as cash transfer for the poor for improvement of the nutrition status of children under five years of age in the state.

These were some of the Revelations that came out during a one workshop on the overview of nutrition status in Katsina state.

TVC News Katsina Correspondent, Awwal Ibrahim reports that participants at the one day workshop organised by Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Katsina state Governor on Donor Agencies,were made to hear the true state of affairs as it relates to Malnutrition in the state.

It does not make for pleasant hearing as Resource Persons lay the cards on the table, pointing out factors that have compounded the problems faced

They include none implementation of Infant and Young Child Feeding programme across the state, and the fact that there is no women empowerment programme targeted towards nutrition.

Also the state has no dietary diversification for consumption of minimum adequate diet by children under five years of age.

According to the NBS data, with 11.4%, Katsina state has the 3rd highest burden of acute Malnutrition among children 6 to 59 months in Nigeria

Experts argue that investments by Katsina State, on Nutrition, will in the long run result in huge savings made in health care expenditure as healthcare costs for newborns and adults could be three times lower

Representative of the Katsina state Governor, blames the poor nutrition status of the state on Corruption, and insists Nigeria should be assisting other poorer Countries, but not waiting for aid from others.

In another development, a committee for the 30th Anniversary of Katsina state has been inaugurated with a mandate of organizing a befitting event.

It is also expected to identify dignitaries to be invited and projects to be commissioned by Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

Katsina state was on the 23rd of September 1987, carved out the old Kaduna state.