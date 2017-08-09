Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has published his own party’s assessment of the count from Tuesday’s presidential vote, saying he had a large margin over President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The provisional figures on the election commission’s website gives Kenyatta a healthy lead, but Odinga’s figures, published on his Twitter feed said Kenyatta only had 7.2 million votes, against 8.1 million for Odinga.

Polls show Kenyatta ahead with 54.8 percent of the votes against 44.3 percent for opposition leader Raila Odinga, a margin of nearly 1.4 million votes.

A count Odinga is rejecting, saying hackers broke into Kenya’s election commission computer systems and database overnight.

While Odinga has called for calm, his deputy Kalonzo Muyoka said the opposition might call for unspecified “action” at a later date.

Already, there has been reported confrontations between the police and protesters.