Home East Africa Kenyan election : Odinga calls on supporters to down tools
Kenyan election : Odinga calls on supporters to down tools
East Africa
International
Politics
0

Kenyan election : Odinga calls on supporters to down tools

0
0
Kenyatta-Odinga-TVCNews
now viewing

Kenyan election : Odinga calls on supporters to down tools

Hakainde-Hichilema-TVCNews
now playing

Zambia to drop treason charges against opposition leader - Report

Virginia-Clashes-TVCNews
now playing

Virginia police, FBI probe deadly violence at white nationalist rally

SaudiKingSalman-TVCNews
now playing

Saudi budget deficit shrinks from year ago due to higher oil prices

now playing

Britain says Brexit talks should move to next phase, as ministers show unity

Amaechi-Inspects-Ebute-Metta-Railway-Terminal-Lagos-TVC
now playing

Transport Minister, Senate push for enhanced rail services

 Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga urged supporters to stay away from work on Monday and accused the government of having planned to rig elections and murder his supporters.

“(The) Jubilee (party) have spilt the blood of innocent people. Tomorrow there is no work,” Odinga told a crowd of around 4,000 cheering supporters in Kibera, Nairobi’s biggest slum.

He was speaking after anger erupted in Kenya following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election last week.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Hakainde-Hichilema-TVCNews

Zambia to drop treason charges against opposition leader – Report

TVCN 0
Virginia-Clashes-TVCNews

Virginia police, FBI probe deadly violence at white nationalist rally

TVCN 0
SaudiKingSalman-TVCNews

Saudi budget deficit shrinks from year ago due to higher oil prices

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close