Kenyans are voting this Tuesday in a much-anticipated election that is being predicted as a critical one for Kenyan democracy.

Voters will either return incumbent, Uhuru Kenyatta, in power since 2013, or elect veteran opposition politician Raila Odinga.

Both men have endured two months of campaigning marked by fiery rhetoric but the

public speeches have been largely free of the ethnic hate that has marred previous contests.

And early signs show that turnout will be huge with queues forming from as early as dawn.Both Mr Kenyatta and Odinga have already voted.

The winner needs one vote more than 50 percent.