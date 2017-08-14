Home News Lagos Catholic spokesperson, Osu condemns Ozubulu Church attack
Lagos Catholic spokesperson, Osu condemns Ozubulu Church attack
Lagos Catholic spokesperson, Osu condemns Ozubulu Church attack

Msgr-Gabriel-Osu - TVC
Lagos Catholic spokesperson, Osu condemns Ozubulu Church attack

Image result for Gabriel Ozu condemns Ozubulu Church attack, calls for investigationThe Lagos State Director of Catholic Communications, Monsignor Gabriel Osu has condemned in strong terms last Sunday’s attack on parishioners at St Phillips Catholic Church in Ozubulu, Anambra state.

The clergy in a chat with TVC NEWS described the killings of more than 11 people as sad and barbaric.

He urged security agencies to immediately unmask the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

And the Bible Society of Nigeria it has finally completed the Tiv language revised Bible and is ready to make them available to the public.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, the body said the need for a revised edition arose when it was discovered that some of the names and terminologies used in the old Tiv Bible were outdated and difficult for the younger generation to understand.

Commenting on the St. Philips attack, the general secretary said the Anambra massacre was not only barbaric but is the height of desecration of a worship place.

