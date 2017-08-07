The Lagos State Government has unveiled its roadmap targeted at maintaining and rehabilitating roads across the state.

It also presented its plan for comprehensive drainage maintenance and flood control programme between August and December this year.

The newly appointed Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Public Works and Drainages, Temidayo Erinle reeled out the roadmap at a press briefing held in Alausa.

In the coming days, the Public Works Corporation would carry out rehabilitation works on 43 major link roads.

Other major highways and arterial roads found to be in bad state would also be fixed.