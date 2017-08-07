Home News Lagos to embark on comprehensive drainage maintenance
Lagos to embark on comprehensive drainage maintenance
News
Nigeria
0

Lagos to embark on comprehensive drainage maintenance

0
0
now viewing

Lagos to embark on comprehensive drainage maintenance

Lagos Hajj Pilgrims
now playing

Hajj 2017: Lagos airlifts first batch of 460 Pilgrims to Saudi

EFCC
now playing

Ondo Cleric advocates severe punishment for looters

Bamgbose
now playing

Nigeria's Ajayi, Okon-George, Bamgbose reach 400m IAAF semis

Lopez-TVC
now playing

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez back in house arrest

Nigerian Military
now playing

IYC wants military in Niger-Delta to be more professional

Image result for Lagos drainagesThe Lagos State Government has unveiled its roadmap targeted at maintaining and rehabilitating roads across the state.

It also presented its plan for comprehensive drainage maintenance and flood control programme between August and December this year.

The newly appointed Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Public Works and Drainages, Temidayo Erinle reeled out the roadmap at a press briefing held in Alausa.

In the coming days, the Public Works Corporation would carry out rehabilitation works on 43 major link roads.

Other major highways and arterial roads found to be in bad state would also be fixed.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Lagos Hajj Pilgrims

Hajj 2017: Lagos airlifts first batch of 460 Pilgrims to Saudi

TVCN 0
EFCC

Ondo Cleric advocates severe punishment for looters

TVCN 0
Nigerian Military

IYC wants military in Niger-Delta to be more professional

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close