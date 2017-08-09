Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ahmed Makarfi has warned that the party will not tolerate any acts of indiscipline capable of splitting the ranks of its members in the forthcoming primaries for the November 18 Anambra governorship election.

Makarfi disclosed this in Abuja while inaugurating a 37-member State Caretaker Committee for Anambra state led by Professor Alphonsus Nwosu as Chairman and Josephine Anenih as Secretary.

The inauguration had in attendance top PDP members in Anambra state.