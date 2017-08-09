Home Politics Makarfi warns against indiscipline ahead of PDP primaries
Makarfi warns against indiscipline ahead of PDP primaries
Politics
0

Makarfi warns against indiscipline ahead of PDP primaries

0
0
now viewing

Makarfi warns against indiscipline ahead of PDP primaries

now playing

Nuhu Ribadu commends FG on anti-graft war

whistleblower-in-Nigeria-TVCNews
now playing

Group calls on FG to review whistle-blower policy

Power-TVCNews
now playing

Electricity : Previous govts. squandered N11tr fund - SERAP

now playing

2019 elections : Okorocha appeals to APC members to remain united

now playing

Party politics : APDA suspends Raymond Dokpesi, others

PDP-logo-TVCActing National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ahmed Makarfi has warned that the party will not tolerate any acts of indiscipline capable of splitting the ranks of its members in the forthcoming primaries for the November 18 Anambra governorship election.

Makarfi disclosed this in Abuja while inaugurating a 37-member State Caretaker Committee for Anambra state led by Professor Alphonsus Nwosu as Chairman and Josephine Anenih as Secretary.

The inauguration had in attendance top PDP members in Anambra state.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

2019 elections : Okorocha appeals to APC members to remain united

TVCN 0

Party politics : APDA suspends Raymond Dokpesi, others

TVCN 0
Kenyatta-Odinga-TVCNews

Kenyan election : Kenyatta in early lead, Odinga rejects results

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close