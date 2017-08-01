Home Football Matic elated by move to Manchester United
Matic elated by move to Manchester United
Football
Sports
Matic elated by move to Manchester United

Matic elated by move to Manchester United

Image result for Matic elated by move to Manchester UnitedNemanja Matic says it feels great to join Manchester United after helping Chelsea to win two Premier League titles in three seasons.

Manchester United signed Matic on three-year contract with an option to extend for a further year on Monday for 40 million pounds to reunite the 28-year-old midfielder with manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho signed Matic when he was in charge of Chelsea in 2014.

In an interview with the channel Manchester United TV, Matic said he is ‘looking forward’ to working with the team.

