The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed September the 11th to deliver judgment in the suit filed by Senator Dino Melaye, challenging his planned recall by some voters in his constituency.

The judge also fixed the same day to deliver judgment in a suit filed by the All Progressives Congress also seeking to stop Melaye’s recall.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had commenced plans to recall Melaye, but the senator went to court to stop the process.

One of the grounds upon which Melaye, who represents Kogi West in the Senate challenged his recall, was that the signatures of some of the voters in the petition were fictitious.

Melaye who argued his case through his counsel, Nkem Okoro, said majority of the signatures on the petition were dead people.

Counsel to INEC, Anthony Adeniyi, on his part, said the senator had failed to show the court the particular signatories on the petition to which the death certificates attached as exhibit belonged.