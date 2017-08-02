The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta has withdrawn its representatives in the Pan Niger Delta Forum, a coalition of elders and leaders of the region.

PANDEF has been a big factor in ending the resurgence of militancy in the Niger Delta but according to its spokesman Jomo Gbomo, the his organisation is leaving the forum because its leaders are insincere.

The development comes two days after PANDEF gave the federal government a three-month ultimatum to implement the agreements reached in the peace deal.

Gbomo said the stakeholders who were silent during the Goodluck Jonathan years have now somehow found their voice.

He also accused PANDEF of issuing threats to the federal government through some militant groups.