Home Health Military provides medical support to IDPs in Maiduguri NYSC camp
Military provides medical support to IDPs in Maiduguri NYSC camp
Health
News
Nigeria
0

Military provides medical support to IDPs in Maiduguri NYSC camp

0
0
now viewing

Military provides medical support to IDPs in Maiduguri NYSC camp

now playing

Melaye's Recall: Court fixes September 11 for judgement

Rivers NMA
now playing

NMA advocates synergy among doctors

PDP-logo-TVC
now playing

Jegede, 17 others emerged as Ondo delegates to PDP National Convention

now playing

Zamfara govt awards contracts worth more than N3bn

now playing

Ambode employs 250 PWDs, empowers 2000 others

Image result for Military provides medical support to IDPs in Maiduguri NYSC campThe Nigeria military has provided a health outreach to thousands of Internally Displaced Persons in the National youth Service Corps internally displaced persons camp in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

It was witnessed by Nigeria’s Army chief, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and other top military officers from the Army high command.

Our Correspondent reports that what used to be NYSC orientation camp is now home to  thousands of internally displaced persons from Bama and Gworza who have been there for more than 3 years .

The Nigerian Army chief and his team of consultant Doctors From the Nigerian Army Medical corps were there to provide free health care services to the  victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

 

Nigeria’s army chief administered polio medication to some infants at the camp, assisted by invited sister security agencies. He threw some light on the outreach programme.

The new commander of the Nigerian army medical corps was similarly forthcoming on the health  package to be extended to the IDPs.

 

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Melaye’s Recall: Court fixes September 11 for judgement

TVCN 0
Rivers NMA

NMA advocates synergy among doctors

TVCN 0
PDP-logo-TVC

Jegede, 17 others emerged as Ondo delegates to PDP National Convention

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close