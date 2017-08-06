Adamawa State governor, Jibirila Bindow has described his endorsement for a second term in office by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress as a call for greater performance.

The governor through his media aide said he is humbled by the gesture and promised to more committed to serving Adamawa People than before.

The Adamawa State chapter of the APC last week endorsed the governor for a second term in office.

This is despite recent calls by some APC youths on former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Nuhu Ribadu to vie for the position on the ruling party’s platform.

Dignitaries, including former governors, senators and top politicians were led by Emir of Mubi, Isa Ahmadu, who stated that the aim of the forum was to identify with achievements recorded by the APC in the state under Bindow.

Speaking during a solidarity visit on Gov. Bindow by people of Adamawa south senatorial zone, APC state Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, said Bindow would be presented as sole candidate of the party in 2019.

Billal who was represented by a zonal vice chairman of the party, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi, called on people of the state, irrespective of their political zones and affiliations to support the governor to succeed in the transformation of the state.

Various speakers at the occasion agreed that endorsing Bindow would make it easier for the APC to return to Dougire Government House, Yola.

Responding, Bindow thanked the electorate for their support, boasting that more achievements should be expected.

He equally called for prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of campaign vehicles and a horse to Bindow.

The question on the lips of event watchers is will the endorsement not be challenged by other people in the party particularly those from the same senatorial district as the governor who may be eyeing the same seat.