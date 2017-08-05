The naira has depreciated to N365 per dollar in the parallel market as a result of increased demand for dollars.

The naira previously was N362 to a dollar.

Report indicates that parallel market exchange rate rose from N363 per dollar to N365 per dollar.

Meanwhile,the naira appreciated by N1.31 in the Investors and Exporters window as the indicative exchange rate dropped to N367.19 per dollar from N368.5 per dollar.

The volume of dollar traded dropped slightly to $97.03 million from $101 million.