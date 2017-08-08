The Nigeria Basketball Federation have revealed it will announce D’tigers squad for the 2017 Afrobasket Championship on Monday, August 7.

NBBF Vice President, Babs Ogunade, says the technical committee is working round the clock to compile names of players for the pre-tournament camp,

D’Tigers are the defending champions and Ogunade is optimistic of the team’s chances to defend their title.

Nigeria are drawn in group B alongside D.R. Congo, Mali and Ivory Coast.

The tournament will be co-hosted by Tunisia and Senegal.

It will dunk off on September 8.

Meanwhile, the NBBF have expressed satisfaction with the quality of competition at the camp of the women’s basketball team, D’tigress.

D’Tigress, have observed three weeks of camping ahead of the Afrobasket Women Championship in Mali.

Players, who were camped in Orlando, Florida, have been merged with their counterparts in Lagos for the second phase of training.