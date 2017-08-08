Home Basketball NBBF set to announce D’Tigers squad for 2017 Afrobasket
NBBF set to announce D’Tigers squad for 2017 Afrobasket
Basketball
Sports
0

NBBF set to announce D’Tigers squad for 2017 Afrobasket

0
0
D-tigers-win-afrobasket-title-TVC
now viewing

NBBF set to announce D’Tigers squad for 2017 Afrobasket

Justin-Gatlin-TVCNews
now playing

Athletics : Coe's criticism of Gatlin's victory inhumane - Agent

Nick-Kyrgios-TVCNews
now playing

Tennis : Kyrgios gets winning start in Montreal, Pouille ousted

CAMEROUN_FEDERATION_LOGO_TVCNews
now playing

Cameroon express "consternation" in response to CAF criticism

Yinka-Ajayi-Patience-Okon-George-and-Margaret-Bamgbose-TVCNews
now playing

IAAF World Championships : Ajayi, Okon-George fail to reach 400M finals

Rex-Tillerson-TVCNews
now playing

U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson arrives in Thailand

Basketball-TVCNewsThe Nigeria Basketball Federation have revealed it will announce D’tigers squad for the 2017 Afrobasket Championship on Monday, August 7.

NBBF Vice President, Babs Ogunade, says the technical committee is working round the clock to compile names of players for the pre-tournament camp,

D’Tigers are the defending champions and Ogunade is optimistic of the team’s chances to defend their title.

Nigeria are drawn in group B alongside D.R. Congo, Mali and Ivory Coast.

The tournament will be co-hosted by Tunisia and Senegal.

It will dunk off on September 8.

Meanwhile, the NBBF have expressed satisfaction with the quality of competition at the camp of the women’s basketball team, D’tigress.

D’Tigress, have observed three weeks of camping ahead of the Afrobasket Women Championship in Mali.

Players, who were camped in Orlando, Florida, have been merged with their counterparts in Lagos for the second phase of training.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Justin-Gatlin-TVCNews

Athletics : Coe’s criticism of Gatlin’s victory inhumane – Agent

TVCN 0
Nick-Kyrgios-TVCNews

Tennis : Kyrgios gets winning start in Montreal, Pouille ousted

TVCN 0
CAMEROUN_FEDERATION_LOGO_TVCNews

Cameroon express “consternation” in response to CAF criticism

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close