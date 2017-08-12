Home Business Nestle Nigeria Plc announces N16.5b profit in 2017 H1
Nestle Nigeria Plc announces N16.5b profit in 2017 H1
Business
0

Nestle Nigeria Plc announces N16.5b profit in 2017 H1

0
0
nestle_tvcnews
now viewing

Nestle Nigeria Plc announces N16.5b profit in 2017 H1

now playing

Bankers Committee inaugurates board of Agriculture and SMEs Fund

imported-vehicles-tvcnews
now playing

FG loses revenue on vehicle imports despite ban

Facebook Vs Youtube-Watch
now playing

Facebook perfects video app to rival YouTube

now playing

Diezani loot : PDP accuses EFCC of engaging in sensational media trial

now playing

Ogun state confirms outbreak of Lassa Fever

Image result for Nestle Nigeria Plc announces N16.5b profit in 2017 H1Nestle Nigeria Plc has announced revenue of N121.9 billion, and Profit After Tax of N16.5 billion in its half year operations.

The company’s unaudited half-year result showed 52 per cent rise in revenue from N80.4 billion in 2016 to N121.9 billion in 2017.

The company attributed the improved performance to loyalty and trust of its consumers in the brands.

The Managing Director of the company, Mauricio Alarcon, said the company will further increase investments behind brands and adopt tight input cost pressures.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Bankers Committee inaugurates board of Agriculture and SMEs Fund

TVCN 0
imported-vehicles-tvcnews

FG loses revenue on vehicle imports despite ban

TVCN 0
Facebook Vs Youtube-Watch

Facebook perfects video app to rival YouTube

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close