Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has assured that the National Assembly is ready to consider and pass a new Minimum Wage Bill whenever it is presented by the executive.

He said the senate was aware of the need to review the current minimum wage, and that all the indices upon which the last minimum wage of N18,000 was approved had changed and therefore the need to change the wage.

The senate president noted that the sufferings of Nigerians were glaring, and that the national assembly was only waiting for the executive to present a bill for a wage review.

