The Federal Government is working at enhancing peace in the Niger Delta region by getting the youths engaged in securing the pipelines that run across their communities.

Special Adviser to the President on the Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Paul Boro revealed this to journalists in Abuja on Monday.

He noted that contrary to wide spread speculations that agitations in that region is fuelled by negligence, the federal government has done a lot in human capacity development.

Boro, who also presented certificates to 3 beneficiaries of the amnesty programme that graduated with a First Class from Belarus, appealed to the people to be shun violence as government works to ensure stability and development in the region