Home Business Nigerian Freight forwarders vow to resist fee collection
Nigerian Freight forwarders vow to resist fee collection
Business
0

Nigerian Freight forwarders vow to resist fee collection

0
0
now viewing

Nigerian Freight forwarders vow to resist fee collection

now playing

Boko Haram war not yet over, Buratai warns troops

now playing

Manufacturers want favourable policies from govt

MEND
now playing

MENDS pulls out of PADEF, accuses elders of insincerity

now playing

NSCDC, Nigerian Army collaborate to tackle insecurity

Nigeria-Law-School - TVC
now playing

Group asks Nigerian Law School to recall expelled student

Image result for Nigerian Freight forwarders vow to resist fee collectionFreight Forwarders in Nigeria’s ports are gearing up for a showdown with the federal government over its directive that they pay Practitioners Operating Fee.

National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, Olayiwola Shittu, says agents will resist the directive, insisting that the fee collection is an illegality that will end up frustrating trade.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Manufacturers want favourable policies from govt

TVCN 0
Ibe-Kachikwu-tvcnews

More than $300b lost in oil investments globally – Kachikwu

TVCN 0
Starbucks-tvcnews

China cheese market : Starbucks buys back coffee outlets

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close