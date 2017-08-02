00
Freight Forwarders in Nigeria’s ports are gearing up for a showdown with the federal government over its directive that they pay Practitioners Operating Fee.
National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, Olayiwola Shittu, says agents will resist the directive, insisting that the fee collection is an illegality that will end up frustrating trade.
