Nigerians living in China have been asked to do more to reverse the negative narrative about Nigeria in China.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa threw this challenge when receiving, the President of the newly formed Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation in China.

Correspondent Tai Amodu reports that Nigeria is mostly perceived in China as a country whose nationals are involved in crimes and all forms of shady interactions and this is no thanks to the actions of a few Nigerians in the Asian country.

It is a narrative the newly formed chapter of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) is eager to change by bringing to the limelight Nigerian professionals and businessmen who are involved in legitimate careers and businesses and who are doing well.

On the other hand, NIDO is concerned that those Nigerians who run foul of the law in China may not necessarily have started out to commit crimes, but find themselves in unsavoury situations because they do not take enough time to learn the language and customs of the Chinese people

On its part, the Nigerian Government is willing to offer support to the newly formed NIDO chapter towards achieving its aim of positively projecting the country and growing their businesses in China

The president’s Aide on Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora urges Nigerians wherever they find themselves, to see themselves as ambassadors of the country and always strive to project and patronise goods made in Nigeria as their own way of growing the country’s economy.