Nigeria’s Yinka Ajayi, Patience Okon-George and Margaret Bamgbose have qualified for the women’s 400m semi-finals at the IAAF World Championships in London.

Okon-George was second in Heat 5, with a time of 51:83secs, behind U.S. Quanera Hayes who clocked 51:43secs, while Zoey Clark of Great Britain came third in 51:88secs.

Ajayi came third in Heat 2, with 51:58secs to qualify for the semi-finals.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahrain placed first with a time of 50:97 secs

The two main contenders, Olympic champion Miller-Uibo and world champion Allyson Felix, eased through to the semi-finals.

The semifinal will be held on Monday.