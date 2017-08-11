NMA advocates synergy among doctors

The Nigerian Medical Association has embarked on a campaign to bring about greater synergy between the younger and older generation of doctors in the country.

During its annual general meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, members of the NMA said the move is targeted towards improving the quality of Healthcare Service delivery to Nigerians.

TVC News Uche Okoro reports that the theme of the 57th annual general meeting of the Rivers State branch of the NMA centered around strategies to improve the medical profession.

For the association one of the key ways of achieving this target is to bridge the generational gap that exists between the older and younger medical practitioners.

Some members of the NMA also pointed out the need to correct the widely held belief that younger doctor are less qualified than their senior colleagues in the profession.

Meanwhile younger doctors have attributed the perceived ideological differences between them and their older counterparts to social and economic factors.

The NMA in Rivers State also used the forum to reiterate its call on government to prioritize manpower development of all categories of doctors for sustainable growth of the nation’s health sector.