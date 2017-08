Nigerian State owned oil firm, NNPC, says it has signed financing agreements that would enhance national revenue.

A statement by NNPC in Abuja said the deals were executed in London early this week.

According to the Corporation, two projects coming out of the deal would generate nearly 16 billion dollars revenue for the country.

Reserves of 211 million barrels of crude and gas reserves of 2 trillion cubic feet are expected to bear fruits in three and a half years.