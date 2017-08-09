A former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu has thrown his weight behind the efforts of the Federal Government at fighting corruption.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilesa, osun state, the former EFCC boss said the anti-graft agency must continue to maintain its stance against corruption and not give in to any pressure from any quarter.

On the current rising calls for the resignation of the president over his ailing health condition, Ribadu said the call is unwanted since the president has fulfill the constitutional requirement by handing over the reigns of government to his vice who he said has been performing his functions well as the acting president.