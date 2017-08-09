Home News Nuhu Ribadu commends FG on anti-graft war
Nuhu Ribadu commends FG on anti-graft war
News
Nigeria
0

Nuhu Ribadu commends FG on anti-graft war

0
0
now viewing

Nuhu Ribadu commends FG on anti-graft war

whistleblower-in-Nigeria-TVCNews
now playing

Group calls on FG to review whistle-blower policy

Power-TVCNews
now playing

Electricity : Previous govts. squandered N11tr fund - SERAP

now playing

2019 elections : Okorocha appeals to APC members to remain united

now playing

Makarfi warns against indiscipline ahead of PDP primaries

now playing

Party politics : APDA suspends Raymond Dokpesi, others

A former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu has thrown his weight behind the efforts of the Federal Government at fighting corruption.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilesa, osun state, the former EFCC boss said the anti-graft agency must continue to maintain its stance against corruption and not give in to any pressure from any quarter.

On the current rising calls for the resignation of the president over his ailing health condition, Ribadu said the call is unwanted since the president has fulfill the constitutional requirement by handing over the reigns of government to his vice who he said has been performing his functions well as the acting president.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
whistleblower-in-Nigeria-TVCNews

Group calls on FG to review whistle-blower policy

TVCN 0
Power-TVCNews

Electricity : Previous govts. squandered N11tr fund – SERAP

TVCN 0

Leave Buhari alone, he violated no law, Senate tells protesters

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close