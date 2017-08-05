Home Football OAU set to hold intercollegiate fitness exercise
OAU set to hold intercollegiate fitness exercise
Football
Sports
0

OAU set to hold intercollegiate fitness exercise

0
0
oau-tvcnews
now viewing

OAU set to hold intercollegiate fitness exercise

Raila-Odinga-TVCNews
now playing

Police raid offices of Kenya opposition alliance ahead of elections

crude-oil-tvcnews
now playing

Oil price hits two months high at $53 per barrel

south-african-Airways-tvcnews
now playing

Bankruptcy looms over South African Airways as revenue streams dry up

dry_port-tvcnews
now playing

Dry ports : Regulatory commission, shippers council collaborate

naira-for-dollar-tvcnews
now playing

Naira depreciates to N365 in parallel market

Image result for obafemi awolowo universityAn intercollegiate fitness contest is to hold at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun state later this year.

The contest is expected to move from intercollegiate to a national contest where winners will go home with juicy prizes.

The competition is expected to attract fitness enthusiasts across Nigeria.

As a prelude to the contest, some members of the Obafemi Awolowo University community and fitness enthusiasts converge on the university’s sport centre to engage in fitness exercise.

Participants at the Saturday’s early morning exercise say fitness exercise should be a continuous exercise in order to keep body in better shape.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Neymar-PSG-Confirmed-TVCNews

PSG confirm signing of five-year contract with Neymar

TVCN 0
Alaafin of Oyo

Traditional rulers support football tourney in Oyo

TVCN 0

Rohr sticks with Akpeyi, Ezenwa for Cameroon clash

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close