An intercollegiate fitness contest is to hold at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun state later this year.

The contest is expected to move from intercollegiate to a national contest where winners will go home with juicy prizes.

The competition is expected to attract fitness enthusiasts across Nigeria.

As a prelude to the contest, some members of the Obafemi Awolowo University community and fitness enthusiasts converge on the university’s sport centre to engage in fitness exercise.

Participants at the Saturday’s early morning exercise say fitness exercise should be a continuous exercise in order to keep body in better shape.