Home News Ogun : Beneficiaries laud Amosun on C of O distribution
Ogun : Beneficiaries laud Amosun on C of O distribution
News
Nigeria
0

Ogun : Beneficiaries laud Amosun on C of O distribution

0
0
Governor-Ibikunle-Amosun-TVC-
now viewing

Ogun : Beneficiaries laud Amosun on C of O distribution

Osun-Osogbo-Festival-TVCNEWS
now playing

Osun festival : Traditional ruler calls for collaboration

Ogoniland-Clean-up-tvcnews
now playing

UNEP report : Group rejects resumption of exploration in Ogoniland

justin-welby-and-muhammadu-buhari-tvcnews
now playing

Archbishop of Canterbury visits President Buhari in London

now playing

Ekiti : Fayose reappoints six sacked commissioners

now playing

New minimum wage : Saraki says NASS ready to pass bill

Governor AmosunBeneficiaries of the Home Owner Charter in Ogun State have commended the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun for fulfilling his promises on the issuance of certificates of occupancy to genuine applicants.

They made this known after they received their C of O and other tittle documents at an event held at Obas Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Speaking during the presentation, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Urban And Physical Planing, Yetunde Dina and the Director General of the Bureau of Lands and Survey, Biyi Ismail said the state will ensure that all applicants who have paid received their documents.

They noted that the state is planning to increase the number of C of O being issued in a month from 1000 to 4000 in order to make things easier for the people.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Osun-Osogbo-Festival-TVCNEWS

Osun festival : Traditional ruler calls for collaboration

TVCN 0
Ogoniland-Clean-up-tvcnews

UNEP report : Group rejects resumption of exploration in Ogoniland

TVCN 0
justin-welby-and-muhammadu-buhari-tvcnews

Archbishop of Canterbury visits President Buhari in London

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close