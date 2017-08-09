Home News Ogun community demands removal of traditional ruler
Image result for photos of nigerian crownResidents of Obafe Community in Obafemi-Owode local government area of Ogun State, have staged a peaceful protest to the Ogun State House of Assembly to demand for the removal of the Traditional ruler of the Community, Oba Taofeek Owolabi due to his ceaseless act of acquiring people’s Lands and annexation of neighbouring communities.

They alleged that the traditional ruler has been selling people’s farmland indiscriminately without the awareness of the concerned families and has been using thugs to attack anybody that challenged him for encroachment.

Speaking about the situation at the community, the leader of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) in Ogun State, Comrade Yinka Folarin said majority of the residents have been arrested and taken to an unknown location.

He alleged that the traditional ruler has a cell in his palace and he’s working with a team of Police officers outside Ogun State.

While receiving the petition on behalf of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Honourable Tunde Sanusi, representing Obafemi-Owode Constituency assured the protesters that the House will look into their complaints and find a lasting solution.

 

