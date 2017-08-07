Home News Ogun govt restricts movement of trucks, tankers
Ogun govt restricts movement of trucks, tankers
News
Nigeria
0

Ogun govt restricts movement of trucks, tankers

0
0
now viewing

Ogun govt restricts movement of trucks, tankers

now playing

Group demands President Buhari's return or resignation

Peace-Corp-members- -TVC
now playing

Peace Corps pledges to partner with other agencies

now playing

Police arrest three suspects in connection with Anambra Church killings

now playing

Nigeria lost $60bn to non-enforcement of PSCs with Oil majors - Kachikwu

now playing

Customs sensitises border communities in N/East on hazards of smuggling

Image result for Ogun govt restricts movement of trucks, tankersOgun State  government has started restricting movement of trucks, tankers and articulated vehicles on major roads in the state to reduce auto accidents to the minimum.

Addressing journalists on Monday on the importance of the restriction, the head of the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps , Seni Ogunyemi said aside from reduction of traffic gridlock on the major roads it will also reduce road crashes.

Ogunyemi added that another reason why the order was necessary was to guard against being victims of the recklessness of truck drivers.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Group demands President Buhari’s return or resignation

TVCN 0
Peace-Corp-members- -TVC

Peace Corps pledges to partner with other agencies

TVCN 0

Police arrest three suspects in connection with Anambra Church killings

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
BREAKING : GUNMEN KIDNAP TWO COMMUTERS IN RIVERS STATE Click HERE for detailsX