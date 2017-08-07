Ogun State government has started restricting movement of trucks, tankers and articulated vehicles on major roads in the state to reduce auto accidents to the minimum.

Addressing journalists on Monday on the importance of the restriction, the head of the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps , Seni Ogunyemi said aside from reduction of traffic gridlock on the major roads it will also reduce road crashes.

Ogunyemi added that another reason why the order was necessary was to guard against being victims of the recklessness of truck drivers.