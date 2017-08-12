Home News Ogun state confirms outbreak of Lassa Fever
Ogun state confirms outbreak of Lassa Fever
News
Nigeria
Ogun state confirms outbreak of Lassa Fever

The Ogun State government has confirmed a case of Lassa Fever in the state and appealed to residents to take issue of both environmental and personal hygiene seriously.

The State Commissioner for Health, Babatunde IPAYE made this known in Abeokuta during a press Conference where he highlighted steps that the government has taken to reduce the spread of the fever.

Ipaye noted that the 20-year old Lassa fever patient is under medical observation at the State General Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta and he’s been responding to treatment.

He also disclosed that they have identified 66 persons who have contacts with the victims and they are presently under monitoring.

He assured residents to be calm, noting that the state has two isolation centers prepared to cater for such situation and the state will soon be free of Lassa fever.

 

