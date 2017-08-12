Nigerian’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has challenged the Youth to stop complaining about domination of political space by the old hands, but should fight their way to the top.

He said old Politicians will not quit the stage except they push them out and urged the youth to stop nagging but take action.

Many Nigerian youths believe that until the present crop of leaders vacate the scene, they may not be able to take charge of their political future, but Obasanjo said unless the youths decide to come onboard and take over the mantle of leadership, nobody will hand over power to them.

The former President also spoke about unity and integration and urged Nigerians to see themselves as one family instead of pursuing things that could divide the country.

Former Attoney-General of the federation, Kanu Agabi spoke on the roles of the youth in peace and stability of a nation and urged Nigerian youths not to allow artificial boundaries to split them, rather they should work more on things that will unite them as a people.

The Youth Governance-Dialogue -02 was organised by the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential library in Commemoration of the 2017 International Youth Day.