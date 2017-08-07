Home News Ondo Cleric advocates severe punishment for looters
Ondo Cleric advocates severe punishment for looters
Image result for EFCCPrimate and Founder of Christ Living Church, Akure, Ondo State, Apostle Sunday Ojuolape has advocated stiffer penalties for public officers holders who loot nation’s treasury.

Ojuolape said for Nigeria to tackle and win the war against corruption, politicians and public office holders who loot the nation’s treasury must be punished.

He  stated this in Akure, Ondo State at a special service to mark the 30th anniversary of the church.

Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that Apostle Ojuolape expressed  sadness with the way the present administration in Nigeria is tackling the fight against corruption. He says politicians who looted the nation’s treasury should be punished.

The clergyman also charged Nigerian leaders to be accountable to the citizens.  According to him, Nigeria can only move forward in an atmosphere that is free of violence.

Guests from far and near joined the founder and members to appreciate God for the growth recorded by the church, since its formation in 1987.

