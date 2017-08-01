Home News Ondo experts want girls to be more involved in ICT
Ondo experts want girls to be more involved in ICT
News
Nigeria
0

Ondo experts want girls to be more involved in ICT

0
0
ICT-tvcnews
now viewing

Ondo experts want girls to be more involved in ICT

now playing

Athletics championships : AFN 'struggling' to provide funds for athletes

CHAN-super-eagles-TVC
now playing

CHAN qualifiers : Home based Eagles camp resumes in Kano

now playing

Alleged tax evasion : Ronaldo appears in Spanish court

Adamawa-Governor-Jibrila-Bindow-TVC
now playing

Adamawa Governor Bindow blames terrorism on past military hierarchy

Kaduna-APC-Akida-Faction-tvcnews
now playing

Kaduna APC 'Akida' faction demands fresh LG delegates poll

The Nigerian government has been urged to empower the girl child in the country in the digital age to shrink the gender gap in the education sector.

This was the submission of speakers at the flag-off Ondo state Girl ICT programme held at Public Service Training Institute (PSTI) at Ilara-Mokin, Ondo state.

About one hundred secondary school students selected from twenty-five schools are participating in the programme.

The wife of the state governor, Betty Akeredolu who flagged of the programme, said if girls are given access to technology, it will bring rapid development to the country.

Akeredolu stressed the need for girls in different schools to overcome cultural and social barriers that they are currently facing in the society.

Also speaking at the event, a computer expert,. Temitope Runsewe said the use of information and communication technologies in the digital age cannot be overemphasised.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Adamawa-Governor-Jibrila-Bindow-TVC

Adamawa Governor Bindow blames terrorism on past military hierarchy

TVCN 0
resident_doctors_nigeria_tvcnews

Resident doctors threaten to down tools, issue 21-day ultimatum

TVCN 0
Ikorodu-shrine-tvc2

Police raid shrines in Ikorodu Lagos, find five graves

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close