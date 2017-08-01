The Nigerian government has been urged to empower the girl child in the country in the digital age to shrink the gender gap in the education sector.

This was the submission of speakers at the flag-off Ondo state Girl ICT programme held at Public Service Training Institute (PSTI) at Ilara-Mokin, Ondo state.

About one hundred secondary school students selected from twenty-five schools are participating in the programme.

The wife of the state governor, Betty Akeredolu who flagged of the programme, said if girls are given access to technology, it will bring rapid development to the country.

Akeredolu stressed the need for girls in different schools to overcome cultural and social barriers that they are currently facing in the society.

Also speaking at the event, a computer expert,. Temitope Runsewe said the use of information and communication technologies in the digital age cannot be overemphasised.