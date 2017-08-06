Home News Ondo INEC boss laments poor collection of PVCs
Ondo INEC boss laments poor collection of PVCs
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Ondo INEC boss laments poor collection of PVCs

0
0
TVC-PVCs-INEC
now viewing

Ondo INEC boss laments poor collection of PVCs

GOV-BINDOW-TVC
now playing

My endorsement for a second term, a call for more work - Gov Bindow

Kano APC
now playing

Kano APC elects new chairman, Abdullahi Abbas

paul-kagame-tvcnews
now playing

Rwanda's Kagame wins third term by a landslide

nigeria-education-tvcnews
now playing

Educating children : Northern media practitioners parley with UNICEF

now playing

Independent power generation : Lagos seeks NERC's approval

Image result for Ondo INEC boss laments poor collection of PVCsOfficials of the Independent National Electoral Commission ,INEC  in Ondo state are worried about the failure of the prospective voters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards after registration.

More than three hundred thousand eligible voters, have refused to pick their PVC’s in the eighteen local councils of the state.

But he vowed to uphold rule and regulations guiding electioneering process in the country, and promised to work towards making future elections in the state, more credible.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
GOV-BINDOW-TVC

My endorsement for a second term, a call for more work – Gov Bindow

TVCN 0
Kano APC

Kano APC elects new chairman, Abdullahi Abbas

TVCN 0
paul-kagame-tvcnews

Rwanda’s Kagame wins third term by a landslide

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close