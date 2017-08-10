Ondo state is set to take the lead in Cassava and Rice Productions as it is targeting twenty tonnes of the two crops annually.

This the state is set to achieve with the assistance of Fadama three programme.

The Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Agriculture, Alex Aragabaye disclosed this at the distribution of cheques to farmers by Fadama initiatives.

Aragbaye said the fadama three initiative would boost food production in the state through cassava and rice farming.

Earlier the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu had expressed the readiness of its government to turn the state to the food basket of Nigeria.