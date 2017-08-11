All is set for the Second National Council on Niger Delta which comes up between September 7th and 14th this year in Ondo state.

This is according to the minister of Niger Delta Affairs and the Ondo state government.

In a joint press briefing preparatory to the event, the minister said this edition will review the activities of the first council which held in Uyo in 2013 and deliberate on the the outcome.

He further said the meeting will bring together private sector investors and funding agencies to partner and deliberate on how to attract investment, boost business, restore peace and create jobs that will fit into the economic recovery plan of government.

The Ondo state Government on its part expressed readiness to host the event

assuring of adequate security for participants.