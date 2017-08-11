Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has warned Federal Cabinet Ministers, that excuses will no longer be tenable, in the discharge of their duties, in the administration’s bid to deliver sustainable socio-economic development to Nigerians.

Professor Osinbajo gave this charge, at a cabinet retreat on the economic recovery and growth plan (ergp) and the 2018 Budget preparation which held at the banquet hall, Abuja.

Briefing Journalists after the closed door retreat Minister of Budget & National planning Udoma Udo Udoma disclosed that Osinbajo challenged them to ensure full implementation of the ERGP, in order to deliver on this administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria.