Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has redeployed the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, Ekpo Nta to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

In his place, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye has been appointed as chairman, with a renewable tenure of five years.

Owasanoye was part of the Professor Itse Sagay-led Presidential Committee on Anti-Corruption.

In the meantime, Acting President Osinbajo has approved the setting up of a Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.

Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution, Chief Okoi Obona-Obla was appointed as the Chairman of the Panel.

Here is the full list of the appointees:

A. Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission

(i) Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye – Chairman

(ii) Dr. Grace N. Chinda – Member

(iii) Okolo Titus M. – Member

(iv) Barr. Obiora Igwedebia – Member

(v) Mrs. Olubukola Balogun – Member

(vi) Group Captain Sam Ewang (Rtd.) – Member

(vii) Justice Adamu Bello – Member

(viii) Hannatu Mohammed – Member

(ix) Abdullahi Maikano Saidu – Member

(x) Dr. Sa’ad Alanamu – Member

(xi) Yahaya Umar Dauda – Member

(xii) Khamis Ahmed Mailantarki – Member

(xiii) Maimuna Aliyu – Member

(xiv) Prof. Musa Usman Abubakar – Secretary

The appointment of the Chairman is for 5 years, while the tenure for all the members is 4 years. Also, these appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

B. National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission

(i) Ekpo Nta, Esq – Full-time Commissioner

(ii) Alhaji Dauda Yahaya, mni – Full-time Commissioner

(iii) Hon. Garba Musa Gulma – Full-time Commissioner

(iv) Barr. Victoria Nnenna Chukwuani – Part-time Commissioner

(v) Mr. Geoffery Yeilong – Part-time Commissioner

(vi) Prof. Ropo Shekoni – Part-time Commissioner

(vii) Ahmed Mahmud Gumel – Part-time Commissioner

(viii) Permanent Secretary, (Estab.) OHCSF – Member

(ix) Permanent Secretary,Fed. Min. of Labour & Prod. – Member

(x) Comrade Isa Aremu (NLC) – Member

(xi) Mr. Chuma Nwankwo (NECA) – Member

The new appointments are for a period of 5 years. The Chairman of the Commission is High Chief Richard Egbule, while Mr. E. A. Thompson is the Secretary. Both were appointed in August 2014.

C. Investment And Security Tribunal

(i) Siaka Isaiah Idoko – Chairman/CEO

(ii) Jude I. Udunni – Full-time Member

(iii) Mr. Nosa Osemwengie – Full-time Member

(iv) Abubakar A. Ahmad – Full-time Member

(v) Albert L. Otesile – Full-time Member

(vi) Emeka Madubuike – Part-time Member

(vii) Kasumi Garba Kurfi – Part-time Member

(viii) Edward O. Ajayi – Part-time Member

(ix) Onyemaechi E. M. Elujekor – Part-time Member

(x) Mamman Bukar Zargana – Part-time Member

D. Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission

(i) Engr. Chidi K. C. Izuwah – Director-General

This appointment is also subject to Senate confirmation.

E. In another development, the Acting President, with powers conferred on the President by Recovery of Public Property (Special Provisions) Act Cap R4, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 has approved the setting up of a Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property. The Chairman of the Panel is Chief Okoi Obona-Obla, Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution. Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran is the Secretary to the Panel.