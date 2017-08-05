Home News Osinbajo tasks army to adapt to new demands of warfare
Osinbajo tasks army to adapt to new demands of warfare
News
Nigeria
0

Osinbajo tasks army to adapt to new demands of warfare

0
0
ArmyInSambisa-tvcnews
now viewing

Osinbajo tasks army to adapt to new demands of warfare

Igbo_Hausa-tvcnews
now playing

Igbo Delegates and Northern Youth Groups meet in Kano for peace talks

Cattle-Breeding-TVCNews
now playing

NIRSAL flags off new techniques for livestock farmers in Adamawa State

Governor-Ibikunle-Amosun-TVC-
now playing

Ogun : Beneficiaries laud Amosun on C of O distribution

Osun-Osogbo-Festival-TVCNEWS
now playing

Osun festival : Traditional ruler calls for collaboration

Ogoniland-Clean-up-tvcnews
now playing

UNEP report : Group rejects resumption of exploration in Ogoniland

Association of Petroleum Products OrganisationsActing President Yemi Osinbajo wants the Nigerian Military to adapt to the new demands of warfare by embracing cutting edge technology.
He said the asymmetric method adopted by the Boko Haram insurgents in Nigeria in recent times, even after they had been degraded, implies that a new approach must be adopted in the battle against them.

Professor Osinbajo made these assertions while delivering a lecture titled “The battle has changed”, at the graduation ceremony of the Course 25 of the National Defence College, Abuja.

He challenged the military to design new methods and strategies to tackle the challenges posed by modern society.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Igbo_Hausa-tvcnews

Igbo Delegates and Northern Youth Groups meet in Kano for peace talks

TVCN 0
Cattle-Breeding-TVCNews

NIRSAL flags off new techniques for livestock farmers in Adamawa State

TVCN 0
Governor-Ibikunle-Amosun-TVC-

Ogun : Beneficiaries laud Amosun on C of O distribution

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close