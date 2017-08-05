Acting President Yemi Osinbajo wants the Nigerian Military to adapt to the new demands of warfare by embracing cutting edge technology.

He said the asymmetric method adopted by the Boko Haram insurgents in Nigeria in recent times, even after they had been degraded, implies that a new approach must be adopted in the battle against them.

Professor Osinbajo made these assertions while delivering a lecture titled “The battle has changed”, at the graduation ceremony of the Course 25 of the National Defence College, Abuja.

He challenged the military to design new methods and strategies to tackle the challenges posed by modern society.