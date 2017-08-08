Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will on Thursday open the multi-billion Naira Green House project and the dualized Jalingo-Kona road constructed by Governor Darius Ishaku in Taraba State for public use.

Ishaku enjoined Tarabans from all walks of life to give Osinbajo rousing welcome.

The Governor’s wish was contained in a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Mijinyawa.

According to the release, the projects are in fulfillment of Ishaku’s electioneering campaign to create jobs, boost revenue generation and extend state road network for sustainable comuting of people and farm produce to accelerate development.