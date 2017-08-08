Home News Osinbajo to inaugurate projects in Taraba
Osinbajo to inaugurate projects in Taraba
News
Nigeria
0

Osinbajo to inaugurate projects in Taraba

0
0
Yemi Osinbajo -TVC
now viewing

Osinbajo to inaugurate projects in Taraba

now playing

Niger Delta peace : FG involves youths in securing pipelines

nigerian-police-tvcnews
now playing

Osogbo shooting : Police arrest five persons

the-world-bank-tvcnews
now playing

Ogun govt. says proposal for $350m World Bank loan not rejected

boko-haram-sambisa-ARMY-TVCNEWS
now playing

Security forces intensify efforts to end Boko Haram ambushes

now playing

Customs intercepts fuel meant for Boko Haram along Sambisa forest

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will on Thursday open the multi-billion Naira Green House project and the dualized Jalingo-Kona road constructed by Governor Darius Ishaku in Taraba State for public use.

Ishaku enjoined Tarabans from all walks of life to give Osinbajo rousing welcome.

The Governor’s wish was contained in a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Mijinyawa.

According to the release, the projects are in fulfillment of Ishaku’s electioneering campaign to create jobs, boost revenue generation and extend state road network for sustainable comuting of people and farm produce to accelerate development.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Niger Delta peace : FG involves youths in securing pipelines

TVCN 0
nigerian-police-tvcnews

Osogbo shooting : Police arrest five persons

TVCN 0
the-world-bank-tvcnews

Ogun govt. says proposal for $350m World Bank loan not rejected

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close