5 persons have been arrested in connection with the weekend’s shooting spree in Osogbo, the Osun state capital which left one person dead.

The state commissioner of police, Olafimihan Adeoye disclosed this on the sideline of a training for selected policemen and officers.

A clash between two suspected gangs of hoodlums during the weekend temporarily disturbed the peace of Old Garage area of Osogbo where a stray bullet hit a woman labourer who died instantly.

CP Adeoye said investigations are already on to get to the root of the violent disturbance.

On the training, the commissioner of police said, policemen and officers are expected to be abreast of the child’s rights act in order to protect the interest of the children.