Home News Osogbo shooting : Police arrest five persons
Osogbo shooting : Police arrest five persons
News
Nigeria
0

Osogbo shooting : Police arrest five persons

0
0
nigerian-police-tvcnews
now viewing

Osogbo shooting : Police arrest five persons

the-world-bank-tvcnews
now playing

Ogun govt. says proposal for $350m World Bank loan not rejected

boko-haram-sambisa-ARMY-TVCNEWS
now playing

Security forces intensify efforts to end Boko Haram ambushes

now playing

Customs intercepts fuel meant for Boko Haram along Sambisa forest

now playing

Ogun govt restricts movement of trucks, tankers

now playing

Group demands President Buhari's return or resignation

5 persons have been arrested in connection with the weekend’s shooting spree in Osogbo, the Osun state capital which left one person dead.

The state commissioner of police, Olafimihan Adeoye disclosed this on the sideline of a training for selected policemen and officers.

A clash between two suspected gangs of hoodlums during the weekend temporarily disturbed the peace of Old Garage area of Osogbo where a stray bullet hit a woman labourer who died instantly.

CP Adeoye said investigations are already on to get to the root of the violent disturbance.

On the training, the commissioner of police said, policemen and officers are expected to be abreast of the child’s rights act in order to protect the interest of the children.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
the-world-bank-tvcnews

Ogun govt. says proposal for $350m World Bank loan not rejected

TVCN 0
boko-haram-sambisa-ARMY-TVCNEWS

Security forces intensify efforts to end Boko Haram ambushes

TVCN 0

Customs intercepts fuel meant for Boko Haram along Sambisa forest

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close