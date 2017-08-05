Home News Osun festival : Traditional ruler calls for collaboration
Image result for Osun Osogbo festivalAhead of this year’s Osun Osogbo festival, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun wants other traditional rulers in Osun state to bring the dates of their traditional festivals close to the date of the popular Osun Osogbo festival.

He said this will make foreigners attend these traditional festivals one after the other within the same time stretch.

Oba Olanipekun made this suggestion while briefing the press as part of activities to mark this year’s Osun Osogbo festival.

The grand finale of the festival will hold on Friday, August, the 18th and the Osun grove which has already been designated a UNESCO world heritage site is expected hold both local and foreign tourists.

The monarch enjoined other traditional rulers to also promote their festivals as well as the Yoruba culture and tradition.

The Osun Osogbo festival Chief Administrator,  Ayo Olumoko said efforts are already on to promote culture synergy among the south-west states to boost their economy.

