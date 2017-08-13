Members of Saint Phillips Catholic Church Ozubulu today opened the church for worship despite the killings of some members last Sunday by unidentified armed men.

The Anambra State Secretary to Government Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu expressed happiness that the church is opened for worship inspite all odds.

TVC News Correspondent, Saturday Ochia reports that the parish father Jude Onwuaso while addressing the church encouraged them not to be deterred in worshipping God.

According to him, the blood of those who lost their lives last Sunday will be a blessing to the church, believing that they are already in heaven.

The parish Father used the opportunity to encourage members believing that those who lost their lives are already in the right hand of God.

Suddenly the man in the eye of the storm Ebubechukwu Ikeguonu walked inside the church to worship as well. Some of the worshippers reacted to today’s mass service.

All efforts to speak to Ebubechukwu alias Bishop failed.

It was also announced that 6AM mass will for now be put to hold in the church.