#OzubuluMassacre : Osinbajo sends condolence delegation to Anambra
#OzubuluMassacre : Osinbajo sends condolence delegation to Anambra

Image result for ozubulu massacreActing President Yemi Osinbajo has sent a five-man Federal Government delegation to Anambra State to condole with the government and people of the state over last Sunday’s attack on worshippers at the St. Philips Catholic Church in Ofufe-Amakwa, Ozubulu.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande said the delegation is made up of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige; Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole; Foreign Affairs Minister,Mr Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for Environment, Mallam Ibrahim Usman Jibril; and the Minister of State for Education, Professor Anthony Anwuka.

During the visit, the delegation will present a condolence letter from the Acting President Osinbajo on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria to Governor Willie Obiano.

In the letter, Professor Osinbajo extends deep commiserations to the families, friends of the victims and the Ozubulu community and also berated in very strong terms what he called atrocious and dastardly act which has brought sorrow to many innocent families.

 

 

